Friday, March 25, 2022 – ODM Chairman John Mbadi has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is ripe to be Kenya’s next Opposition leader.

Speaking yesterday at Orange House, Mbadi, who is also the National Assembly Minority Leader, said the UDA presidential flag bearer had started depicting the characteristics of an Opposition leader.

“You can see William Ruto is already preparing to lead the opposition. If you see the way he is behaving, the way he is talking, whatever he is saying is a clear sign of an opposition leader,” Mbadi stated.

William Ruto and Raila Odinga who are enjoying the backing of the state have been touted as the presidential front runners in this year’s General Election.

The Suba South MP further exuded confidence that ODM Leader Raila Odinga will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta because he has not lost any region.

According to the National Assembly Minority Leader, the majority of Kenyans who did not vote for Raila in the previous polls will now vote for him.

“Anyone still doubting that Raila Amollo Odinga will be the fifth president of Kenya, please start believing.”

“If you look at the past two General Elections and you study the pattern, you will see that Raila has not lost any vote, but instead he has gained a lot of votes,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi’s sentiments come barely two months after Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino made a special prayer requesting God to make William Ruto the Opposition leader.

Mbadi was speaking as Raila received Jubilee defectors to ODM just a day after he bagged NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.