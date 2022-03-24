Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, has moved to set the record straight on allegations that he had ditched Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee.

This is after he was spotted with Jubilee diehards in Nairobi, raising speculations.

But speaking during a campaign trail on Tuesday, Barasa dismissed the allegations as false.

He accused his political opponents of peddling fake news about him.

The lawmaker explained that he bumped into leaders from the Jubilee Party and they congratulated him for his development projects. It is then that they asked him to join Jubilee.

Barasa reiterated that he is a member of the UDA Party and he’s going nowhere.

“I met some people from Jubilee in Nairobi. They praised my work and then asked me to join their party.

“I told them I am a member of UDA and I’m not leaving. I told them that my people permitted me to work with Deputy President William Ruto,” Barasa said.

Reports of Barasa quitting UDA emerged after Sirisia MP John Waluke ditched the DP’s camp for Jubilee Party.

Waluke was received by Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni at the party’s Pangani headquarters.

