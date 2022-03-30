Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Billionaire businessman cum politician, Jimi Wanjigi, has heaped praises on ODM Leader Raila Odinga for encouraging him to join politics.

Speaking during an interview, Wanjigi, who ditched Raila’s ODM for Safina, revealed that it is Raila who urged him to join politics.

He said the ODM leader told him that he was to quit politics hence his decision to venture into the game in which he has been playing backroom roles.

He opined that Raila was forced to run for the seat, saying that the ODM leader had assured him that he will retire.

“Raila advised me to join politics, he said he was retiring. He told me that he had helped the country enough and it was time for another generation to take over.

“I don’t know who, but I think someone is pushing him,” Wanjigi revealed.

Wanjigi is eyeing the presidency on the Safina party ticket.

However, he has shown interest in working with Deputy President William Ruto, whom he invited to his party’s NDC, where he was backed for the top seat.

