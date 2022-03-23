Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi was embarrassed after church members demeaned him in front of his wife.

The congregation informed Murungi’s wife, Priscilla, that her husband had no votes in the said church.

Priscilla, who was addressing members of the Revival Prayer Summit church on Sunday, was shocked when she asked parishioners if they would vote for Kiraitu Murungi for the second time.

“Mimi nataka kuuliza kitu moja, huyu govana wenu ambaye amesimama hapa, mumeona kazi yake?

“I want to ask you one thing…Have you seen the work done by your governor who is standing here?” Murungi’s wife posed as the congregant replied ‘NO’.

As if she had not communicated well, Meru’s first lady asked the congregants to show by hands if they will re-elect the Devolution Empowerment Party leader.

Despite asking a second time, no one raised their hands to show that they will support governor Murungi’s re-election bid, prompting Priscilla to hand over the microphone to his husband to seek the votes by himself.

Speaking at the same venue, Kiraitu urged the believers not to degrade him in front of his wife, saying that it was contrary to the ideals of Meru culture.

“Kwa tabia ya Kimeru huwezi kuaibisha mzee mbele ya bibi yake… Sindio? Bibi akiwa hapo, mzee anapatiwa heshima kidogo lakini bibi kama hayuko, unaweza kumwambia mambo yote,”

Loosely translated to “In Meru culture, you cannot embarrass an old man in front of his wife… Right? While the wife is there, the old man is given the respect he deserves, but if she is not there, you can tell him everything,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.