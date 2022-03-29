Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 March 2022 – Detectives have arrested two men in connection with a robbery with violence incident that happened at a go-down site in Makadara, last Sunday.

In the 8 pm incident, 11 Chinese nationals who work at the site had just finalized the day’s activities and were having dinner in one of the structures. Little did they know that their evening would be rudely interrupted by dangerous uninvited guests.

As they were enjoying their meals, 8 mean-looking men armed with all sorts of crude weapons forced their way into the structure.

The miscreants then forced the terrified men into their resting places where they were ordered to lie down as they ransacked every inch of the rooms. They managed to make away with 800,000 shillings, 8 mobile phones, 2 laptops and a bag full of valuables all valued at 200,000 shillings.

During the incident, three of the victims sustained slight injuries on their limbs.

The two arrested men are guards suspected of colluding with the miscreant gang to gain entry into the premises and are under interrogation.

