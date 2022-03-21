Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Graduate Trainees

Reporting To: Sales & Marketing Manager

Location: Nairobi

Job Brief

Our Client, a leading manufacturer of building and construction products e.g. unique insulation products for roofs and pipes, duct wraps, sealant cords etc. is seeking to recruit fresh graduates.

Key responsibilities:

Gathering as much information on the company and participating in on-the-job training wherever

Participating in meetings, workshops, and team-building

Bringing positive energy into the company, and forming lasting professional relationships with

Conducting research and assisting the Manager or Supervisor wherever

Completing fieldwork or visiting different work sites when

Taking notes on experiences and keeping a log of things

Compiling reports and making presentations to other staff

Upholding the good name of the company at all

Graduate Trainee Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management, Marketing, and or Business Administration;

Must have graduated in the preceding two years (2020/2021) or expecting to have completed undergraduate studies by April 2022 with proof of completion;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills;

Excellent research abilities and a willingness to grow;

A positive attitude and a growth

How To Apply

Qualified candidates are encouraged to visit www.nftconsult.com to apply by 19th March 2022.

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED