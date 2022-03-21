Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Graduate Trainees
Reporting To: Sales & Marketing Manager
Location: Nairobi
Job Brief
Our Client, a leading manufacturer of building and construction products e.g. unique insulation products for roofs and pipes, duct wraps, sealant cords etc. is seeking to recruit fresh graduates.
Key responsibilities:
- Gathering as much information on the company and participating in on-the-job training wherever
- Participating in meetings, workshops, and team-building
- Bringing positive energy into the company, and forming lasting professional relationships with
- Conducting research and assisting the Manager or Supervisor wherever
- Completing fieldwork or visiting different work sites when
- Taking notes on experiences and keeping a log of things
- Compiling reports and making presentations to other staff
- Upholding the good name of the company at all
Graduate Trainee Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management, Marketing, and or Business Administration;
- Must have graduated in the preceding two years (2020/2021) or expecting to have completed undergraduate studies by April 2022 with proof of completion;
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills;
- Excellent research abilities and a willingness to grow;
- A positive attitude and a growth
How To Apply
Qualified candidates are encouraged to visit www.nftconsult.com to apply by 19th March 2022.
ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED
