Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has clarified why he didn’t accompany former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during his five-day tour of the United Kingdom last week.

Raila has been accused of not including Luhya Leaders in his trip, the way Deputy President William Ruto included Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi in his trips to the United States and the UK sometimes back.

Oparanya, who is also the ODM Deputy Party leader, has told of his critics who questioned why Raila Odinga left him behind.

In a presser, Oparanya said that he couldn’t travel to the UK just to carry files for Raila the way Mudavadi did for William Ruto.

“Did you want me to go and carry files for Raila Odinga the way Musalia did for William Ruto?” Oparanya asked

