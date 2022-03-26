Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 26, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s trusted ally and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is seriously ill.

His sickness was disclosed by his close associates who confirmed that Joho fell ill suddenly but was recuperating well.

Suna East Member of Parliament and ODM’s Director of Elections Junet Mohammed was among the first politicians to wish Governor Hassan Joho a quick recovery.

However, Junet did not disclose Joho’s ailment or whereabouts in the social media post shared on Friday, prompting his social media followers to raise questions on Joho’s absence and progress.

They sent goodwill messages to Joho, wishing him a quick recovery.

Another source disclosed that Governor Joho was relaxing at an undisclosed location and had taken a break from the Azimio La Umoja campaigns.

A spot check on his social media accounts showed that he last posted on Twitter on March 21, 2022.

“Salute to all the Azimio la Umoja supporters for your overwhelming love. You are indeed the beacon of hope for a united and prosperous Kenya. Let’s keep the momentum going,” Joho tweeted.

Joho jetted back to the country earlier this week after he accompanied Raila on his tour in the United Kingdom where he held several meetings and wooed investors with his plan and vision for the country.

He also met the influential Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and gave an address at the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.