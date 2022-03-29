Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has surprised Kenyans after she advised President Uhuru Kenyatta on how to deal with his deputy, William Samoei Ruto.

In a video that has since gone viral, Waiguru first dismissed claims by Uhuru that Ruto was planning to impeach him in 2018.

At the same time, she claimed that it was the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who once wanted to topple him after he swore himself in as the people’s president on January 30th, 2018

Waiguru advised Uhuru to stop the lies and instead keep his promise which he made in 2013 of “Yangu Kumi na ya Ruto kumi”

Waiguru also urged the Head of State to stop propaganda that Ruto was involved in his impeachment plot and instead reconcile with him before he goes home in August.

“Fanya handshake na Ruto na Uende Nyumbani in August,” Waiguru told Uhuru.

Here is the video

