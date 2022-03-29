Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has delivered good news to Deputy President William Ruto and Tangatanga supporters concerning the fate of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal that would be determined by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

On Monday, Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira said the seven-judge bench chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome will issue the verdict at 9.00 am.

Commenting on the announcement, Havi, who is vying for the Westlands Parliamentary seat on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, said that the Supreme Court should ensure the bill is beyond death, sarcastically arguing that the court will eternally inter the BBI bill carcass as that is what is required of them.

“The Supreme Court will eternally inter the bill carcass as that is what the law requires of the Court.

“Nothing less nothing more. Have no fear, for a Judge is first a Lawyer and second a Judge,” Havi stated.

