Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – Former Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has dropped his Kakamega gubernatorial bid in favor of the incumbent senator, Cleophas Malala.

Making the announcement after meeting Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen residence on Wednesday, Khalwale said he will instead vie for the Kakamega Senatorial seat using the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“After intensive consultations, soul searching, reading from the script of Michael Kijana Wamalwa & in keeping with my iconic mantra of decisive leadership, I’ve today happily opted to return to National politics leaving Sen Malala to steer Kakamega County as Governor. Thank u all,” Khalwale wrote on his Twitter page after the meeting.

Malala will now compete with ODM‘s Fernandes Barasa who on Wednesday unveiled his manifesto for the vote-rich county.

“My vision for Kakamega County is anchored on six key pillars; Health, Sanitation and Hygiene, Wealth Creation, Food Security, Good Governance, Social Development and Education. I welcome everyone aboard as we embark on a journey towards actualizing this,”’ Barasa tweeted.

