Saturday, 26 March 2022 – Last night, there was a horrific accident involving a lorry and a pick up along Thika Road.

The accident, which caused a snarl-up on the busy highway, occurred near Allsops when a lorry that was heading to Nairobi lost control as the driver was trying to avoid hitting a speeding Githurai matatu.

The lorry swerved in the opposite direction and rammed into a pick up that was heading to Thika.

The scene of the accident was very scary since the lorry landed on top of the pickup.

Luckily, the occupants of the pickup that was badly damaged escaped unhurt.

One of the occupants of the ill-fated pickup took to social media and confirmed that they survived after photos of the fatal accident went viral.

“We are alive. God has seen us through. We were heading to Thika and the lorry was heading to Nairobi. It swerved as it tried to avoid hitting a speeding Githurai matatu,” he wrote.

Below are photos and a video of the accident.

