Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has shared his thoughts on the decision by Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, to join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Karua, who has been flip-flopping for the last two weeks, said she made the bold move after “careful consideration.”

“From now onwards, I am supporting comrade Raila Odinga and Azimio La Umoja,” she said, accompanied by Raila at Serena Hotel.

“From now on, I am committed to popularising the Azimio La Umoja and Raila Odinga,” she told a news conference

Reacting to Karua’s move, Ngunyi said now the Azimio ‘bus is full’ ahead of the August 9th poll.

He also backed Karua to be named Raila Odinga’s Deputy, saying she cannot be compared to anyone in Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance camp.

“Martha Karua as DP cannot COMPARE with a Political CARTOON known as Ndindi Nyoro, Ruto’s Deputy. With Martha in Azimio, we can now DECLARE as the late Kijana Wamalwa did…Gari Tosha ”, Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST