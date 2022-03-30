Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 March 2022 – Former Saba Saba OCS, Albert Kipchumba, is a man of means and does not shy away to flaunt his flamboyant lifestyle online.

He owns a state-of-the-art mansion in Eldoret which he openly displays on social media.

The four-bedroom mansion sits on a sizeable piece of land.

The interior of the multi-million mansion is also tastefully furnished with expensive furniture.

Kipchumba’s lavish mansion has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of Netizens demanding his source of wealth to be probed.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.