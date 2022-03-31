Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Former Police Spokesperson, Charles Owino, has opened up on a deal between him and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

Speaking to Ramogi TV yesterday, Owino revealed that he had agreed with Raila to shelve his Siaya gubernatorial bid in favor of Senator James Aggrey Orengo.

Owino explained that he agreed to the deal stating that he respects Raila as his party leader.

The former cop had also paid his nomination fee, with ODM indicating that it was in the process of refunding the same in areas it gives direct nominations.

“I was asked to drop my bid in favor of another candidate and I had agreed because I did not want to go against the wishes of Raila,” stated Owino.

He made the revelation hours after defecting to the United Democratic Movement (UDM) party where he will be the running mate to former Rarieda Member of Parliament, Nicholas Gumbo, the party’s gubernatorial aspirant.

He explained that his defection from ODM came after consultations with the people of Siaya who wanted him to be on the ballot.

Owino added that he was urged to partner with Gumbo in a move that will also encourage more people to turn out and vote in the August 9 polls to the advantage of Raila.

However, Owino expressed his opposition to the zoning of regions, arguing that it will be detrimental to the gains made by the party and will result in voter apathy.

Gumbo echoed Owino’s sentiments, stating that their latest political move would ensure that the ODM boss clinches the top seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.