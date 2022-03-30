Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 March 2022 – 2009 Rotterdam Marathon champion, Duncan ‘Jamaica’ Kibet, has been battling depression and even toyed with suicide thrice to end his pain and misery.

He’s a man who rose from nothing to become one of Kenya’s most promising marathoners, made millions before watching his wealth evaporate in thin air due to fraudsters.

Kibet has taken to social media to cry for justice and exposed a rogue NIS officer by the name, Emmy Mutwol, who reportedly defrauded him and took his property worth millions of shillings.

Kibet said Emmy ruined his life and since she works with National Intelligence Service (NIS), she is using her connections within the system to ensure that he doesn’t get justice.

Emmy keeps sending Kibet death threats and brags that she is untouchable.

This is what he posted on social media as he cries for justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.