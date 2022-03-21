Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi’s ally and Deputy President William Ruto’s sympathizer, Cleophas Malala, has claimed that ODM Leader Raila Odinga is the only politician in the country who has genuine supporters in Kenya.

Speaking during an interview, Malala confessed that most politicians in the country, among them Ruto, have to pay a group of youths and women groups to be at their rallies.

According to the Kakamega Senator, only Raila doesn’t indulge in such practices because he has a cult following.

He explained that the kind of support Raila enjoys is referred to as fanatical support. According to him, these kinds of supporters are the ones who follow a politician without expecting anything in return.

“Fanatical supporters are those who follow you without any pay and I think there is only one person who has fanatical supporters in this country and that is Raila Odinga.

“He has diehard supporters,” Malala said.

Malala’s statement confirms what COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli said earlier, describing Raila supporters as “suicidal supporters”.

Malala’s claims come at a time when Kenyan politicians, among them Ruto, have on several occasions been accused of faking the kind of crowds they pull in their rallies.

However, the Kakamega Senator defended the DP for faking crowds, saying it is a political tactic for creating a perception that he has enough support across the country.

Besides, the tactic of faking the crowd also helps sway undecided voters.

“Some of us have no option but to at least appreciate the support people have given you. Today we’re in Shinyalu and after the funeral service, I had hundreds of people following me. How again do you tell these people to just go home without pay? They will lynch you,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.