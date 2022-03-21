Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 21 March 2022 – Forget renowned city pastor, Rev. Lucy Natasha, for a moment, meet Reverend Wakarura Nyutu, who runs a church in Nairobi and also hosts a gospel show on Kigooco TV.
The beautiful preacher loves parading her curves on social media just like a typical slay queen.
Her timeline is flooded with comments from thirsty male fans praising her beauty and voluptuous figure.
See some of her photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
