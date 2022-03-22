Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Days after ODM Leader Raila Odinga told Kenyans living in London that he intends to hire retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta as his personal advisor after the August elections, some leaders didn’t buy Raila’s story.

One such leader is Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to be Prime Minister in ODM leader Raila Odinga’s government and not just a mere advisor to Baba.

Talking to his social media pages on Monday, Kuria insisted that the President is planning not to retire anytime soon.

However, he warned that they will not allow that to happen.

“The truth which even him knows is that he wants a third term- This time as a Prime Minister in Baba’s government. This is unpalatable and unacceptable to us the sons and daughters of Kikuyu peasants. We shall resist!” he said on Facebook.

While maintaining that Uhuru was going nowhere, Raila stated that he will benefit more from his advice if he forms the next government.

“I will be seeking his advice just like he has been consulting me on different national matters during his second term in government,” Odinga said during an interview with BBC’s Sophies Ikenye on Tuesday.

The former Prime Minister revealed that other options for the Head of State would be for him “to do business or be a foreign diplomat serving in the African Union”.

“There are many things the President can do when he leaves office,” he said.

The Head of State has been accused by his critics of hiding behind Odinga’s shadow to rule the country for a third term.

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies believe that Odinga will be a ‘puppet President’ with President Kenyatta left to rule the country using the backdoor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST