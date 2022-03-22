Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Since he was declared the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate last week, Deputy President William Ruto has been under intense pressure to resign as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy.

According to his critics from ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement, Ruto was automatically deemed not to be a member of Jubilee, a party that sponsored his election as deputy president by virtue of forming another party and being crowned as its presidential candidate, hence he should resign from the government.

But despite all these calls, Ruto has remained adamant and has vowed never to resign until he finishes his term.

Sources close to Ruto intimate that he will not quit his office because he fears losing access to intelligence reports and state perks that keep him as the country’s second-in-command.

Through the intelligence reports, Ruto is said to be getting information on ratings of his opponent, their plans, and their campaign schedule.

Ruto also sits in the nine-member security council which supervises national security organs and these are the kind of privileges that Ruto and his allies fear losing.

Ruto is also believed to be regarding resignation as an act of cowardice and betrayal to millions of people who elected him into office both in 2013 and 2017.

“The DP gets intelligence reports which are good for him. Security is very important; we will therefore continue being in that office. We will milk all the benefits up to the last minute,” Ruto’s ally and Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa stated.

“We were invited by Kenyans to that office and we will sit there until the final hour,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.