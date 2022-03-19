Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 19, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has assured ODM Leader Raila Odinga of his support despite his recent remarks that appeared to suggest that he is not happy joining Azimio La Umoja Movement and that he was forced to sign the agreement.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kalonzo urged Raila to ignore leaders peddling lies about the Azimio-One Kenya agreement that he signed, noting that the only people who know the contents of the agreement are him, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“Kwa roho safi, I’ve said Raila Odinga Tosha! for the third time… This time I’ve negotiated well and that is the three-legged stool,” Kalonzo stated.

He urged members of the public to ignore false information peddled by a section of leaders who are out to create a wedge between him, Raila and Uhuru.

“The only people who know all the contents of the Azimio – One Kenya Agreement are President Uhuru Kenyatta, Rt. Hon Prime Minister Raila Odinga and myself,” he said.

Since Kalonzo endorsed Raila for the presidency for the third time after joining Azimio, he has made public remarks that have hinted at a possible issue within the newly formed coalition.

Addressing members of the public in Machakos, Kalonzo stated that he would hit the campaign trail for his 2027 presidential bid immediately Odinga was sworn in as president.

He also urged locals to elect Wiper leaders and give him numbers in parliament to be able to impeach Odinga should he fail to honour their deal.

Kalonzo is also on record admitting that he does not know what he signed with Uhuru and Raila in the name of the Azimio-OKA agreement.

