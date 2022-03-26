Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto, ODM Leader Raila Odinga, and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi are all expected at the burial of controversial billionaire Mzee Jackson Kibor.

Kibor, popularly known as the chairman of the imaginary men’s conference that counters Valentine’s Day, will be buried on April 1 at his home near Kabenes in Uasin Gishu.

According to the planners of the burial, at least 7 bulls and 50 goats will be slaughtered as part of Kibor’s send-off ceremonies.

Kibor died last week aged 88 at St. Luke’s Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital as a result of the Covid-19 attack, which weakened his lungs and other body organs.

As per his wish, Kibor will be buried next to his wife, Mama Mary, who died almost 3 decades ago.

No single shilling will be solicited from members of the public to aid in his burial as per the chairman’s last wishes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST