Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has spilled the beans on the secret deal between the DP and Mt. Kenya politicians that may leave ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, to rethink their support for Ruto.

This comes hot on the heels of Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala’s unequivocal demand that the DP’s position in a Kenya Kwanza government must come from Western Kenya.

Speaking during a political debate, Mwaura revealed that the running mate debate in UDA was settled long ago.

Without going further to disclose fine details of the deal, Mwaura disclosed that it was a deal that Mt. Kenya had already quietly wrapped up with DP Ruto and that neither Mudavadi nor Wetangula is involved in the deal.

The whole debate on who will be Ruto’s running mate was sparked by a major and unequivocal political statement made by Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during an interview last month, Gachagua ruled out the possibility of Musalia Mudavadi being Ruto’s running mate.

“As far as I am concerned there is a general consensus that William Ruto is our Candidate and the running mate will come from Mt Kenya,” Gachagua said.

Even though the Mathira MP was not categorical on the share that the Western leaders will get in the Kenya Kwanza alliance, he was firm that neither Mudavadi nor Wetangula will be Ruto’s running mate.

“When they came for discussion, we were very forthright with Musalia and Wetangula. They were told that we have already had our own discussion and we have agreed that the running mate is for the mountain so as you come it’s good that you know and they came with that knowledge,” Gachagua stated.

