Job description

Sanergy is seeking to hire a Financial Controller to lead the accounting department and ensure timely preparation of financial reports, formulating & Implementing internal controls, and prescribed finance processes

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that all end-month processes are carried out, periods are properly closed and provide accurate and timely financial reports and forecasts.

Preparation of monthly management accounts

Oversee classification of all expenses to various cost centres in line with the approved budget.

Ensure accurate record keeping of expense policy by defining allowable business costs and ensure allocation as per the policy.

Coordinate and oversee the internal and external audit of the accounting records(Including Grant audits where applicable) and financial statements and implement all recommendations on a timely basis.

Prepare timely audit reports for executive management, the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

Foreign exchange risk management and development of foreign exchange risk mitigation strategies

Monitoring and managing the organisation’s bank relationships and liquidity management

Filing Tax returns for the parent company

Keep track of tax changes and recommend tax strategies that align with business goals

Ensure compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards, statutory requirements, legal requirements and Company policies and procedures and taxation and other regulatory requirements.

Ensure internal control in finance is in place and fully complied with as per company policies and procedures intended to safeguard financial resources and assets from risk.

Qualifications

Business Degree preferably in Finance or Accounting, Masters degree an added advantage

A CPA 3 or it’s equivalent

Minimum 6 years’ experience in accounting with at least 2 years in a similar role

Advanced excel knowledge is a MUST

Knowledge of IFRS & GAAP an added advantage

Have excellent quantitative and analytical skills

Be an excellent team player/collaborator with excellent communication skills

Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems

How to Apply

