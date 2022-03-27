Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job description
Sanergy is seeking to hire a Financial Controller to lead the accounting department and ensure timely preparation of financial reports, formulating & Implementing internal controls, and prescribed finance processes
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure that all end-month processes are carried out, periods are properly closed and provide accurate and timely financial reports and forecasts.
- Preparation of monthly management accounts
- Oversee classification of all expenses to various cost centres in line with the approved budget.
- Ensure accurate record keeping of expense policy by defining allowable business costs and ensure allocation as per the policy.
- Coordinate and oversee the internal and external audit of the accounting records(Including Grant audits where applicable) and financial statements and implement all recommendations on a timely basis.
- Prepare timely audit reports for executive management, the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.
- Foreign exchange risk management and development of foreign exchange risk mitigation strategies
- Monitoring and managing the organisation’s bank relationships and liquidity management
- Filing Tax returns for the parent company
- Keep track of tax changes and recommend tax strategies that align with business goals
- Ensure compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards, statutory requirements, legal requirements and Company policies and procedures and taxation and other regulatory requirements.
- Ensure internal control in finance is in place and fully complied with as per company policies and procedures intended to safeguard financial resources and assets from risk.
Qualifications
- Business Degree preferably in Finance or Accounting, Masters degree an added advantage
- A CPA 3 or it’s equivalent
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in accounting with at least 2 years in a similar role
- Advanced excel knowledge is a MUST
- Knowledge of IFRS & GAAP an added advantage
- Have excellent quantitative and analytical skills
- Be an excellent team player/collaborator with excellent communication skills
- Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems
How to Apply
