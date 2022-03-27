Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job description

Sanergy is seeking to hire a Financial Controller to lead the accounting department and ensure timely preparation of financial reports, formulating & Implementing internal controls, and prescribed finance processes

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure that all end-month processes are carried out, periods are properly closed and provide accurate and timely financial reports and forecasts.
  • Preparation of monthly management accounts
  • Oversee classification of all expenses to various cost centres in line with the approved budget.
  • Ensure accurate record keeping of expense policy by defining allowable business costs and ensure allocation as per the policy.
  • Coordinate and oversee the internal and external audit of the accounting records(Including Grant audits where applicable) and financial statements and implement all recommendations on a timely basis.
  • Prepare timely audit reports for executive management, the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.
  • Foreign exchange risk management and development of foreign exchange risk mitigation strategies
  • Monitoring and managing the organisation’s bank relationships and liquidity management
  • Filing Tax returns for the parent company
  • Keep track of tax changes and recommend tax strategies that align with business goals
  • Ensure compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards, statutory requirements, legal requirements and Company policies and procedures and taxation and other regulatory requirements.
  • Ensure internal control in finance is in place and fully complied with as per company policies and procedures intended to safeguard financial resources and assets from risk.

Qualifications

  • Business Degree preferably in Finance or Accounting, Masters degree an added advantage
  • A CPA 3 or it’s equivalent
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience in accounting with at least 2 years in a similar role
  • Advanced excel knowledge is a MUST
  • Knowledge of IFRS & GAAP an added advantage
  • Have excellent quantitative and analytical skills
  • Be an excellent team player/collaborator with excellent communication skills
  • Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems

How to Apply

