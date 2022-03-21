Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – The ghosts of an alleged assassination committed by Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, have resurfaced to haunt his bid for reelection.

The MP has been directly linked to the assassination of renowned Kenyan environmentalist, Joannah Stutchbury.

In July Last year Joannah, 67, was killed at her home in Nairobi.

In the cold murder, friends said she had stopped her car to clear branches blocking her driveway when she was shot several times.

Neighbors found her body in the car with the engine still running and valuables still in the vehicle, suggesting the attack was not a robbery.

According to witnesses, Stutchbury had vocally opposed attempts by Kimani Ngunjiri to build on the nearby Kiambu forest and had received death threats in the past.

According to a preliminary report released by Senate’s National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations Comittee, Kimani Ngunjiri was involved in the murder because it is his company, Agro Pack Limited, that wanted to build in the Kiambu forest.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the deceased’s resistance to the encroachment and illegal construction of a road on LR. No 21179 F/R. NO.284/108 may have been the probable motive behind the murder,” Kinoti had said when he submitted the report to the committee in November, last year.

In the committee report tabled in the Senate last week, the panel, recommended repossession of 31.82 acres of the vast forest that have been claimed by individuals who do not have ownership documents.

The parcels include 16.98 acres reportedly owned by a company.

A report by Environment CS Keriako Tobiko presented to the committee in October last year said an MP is a director of the company.

The report does not indicate the names of individuals or companies claiming the remaining 14.84 acres but says they have been claimed by those who not have proof of ownership.

The report further says Joannah was fighting against the move by the company to encroach the forest by constructing a road that could lead to the company’s farm.

In their recommendation, the committee has directed the Inspector General of Police and Director of Criminal Investigations to probe the said individual (Kimani) with a view to make an arrest and prosecute him over Joannah’s murder.