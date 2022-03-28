Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 28 March 2022 – A motorist is counting losses after his Porsche Cayenne was involved in a grisly accident on one of the busy Kenyan highways.
The posh car rolled several times after the driver lost control and landed in a ditch.
Although the driver escaped with injuries, the posh car was badly damaged.
According to social media reports, the driver of the ill-fated car was drunk when the accident occurred.
Watch video from the scene of the accident.
