Executive Administrative Assistant/ Executive Assistant
JOB PURPOSE:
The position’s key role is to provide effective and efficient administrative support to the Health Service Unit. The position is also vital for effective liaison between the Unit, other programme staff, and external partners and stakeholders
JOB DIMENSIONS: The primary responsibility of this position is to provide administrative support to the Health Service Unit.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Coordinate activities (e.g. conference calls, internal and external meetings, travel) by providing administrative, and logistical support services.
- Carry out clerical duties including preparation of correspondence, mailing lists and taking minutes, typing and circulating them to staff and other stakeholders as required.
- Prepare budgets for meetings, fieldwork and travel for HSU staff and field activities
- Maintain efficient and effective communication channels between the Head of Unit, HSU staff, and other internal and external parties
- Maintain the unit heads calendar and schedule of appointments, screen requests for meetings, and synchronize office and personal diaries to ensure that appointments do not overlap
- Organize the filing and retrieval of files and documents in order to ensure that they are secure and accessible.
- Manage HSU head’s professional profile on website and other academic social media sites
- Work with communications team to update programme, Oxford and other sites with HSU related content
- Coordinate the preparation of both local and international itineraries for the HSU /EDD and other external stakeholders, confirm travel bookings and hotel reservations.
- Maintain inventory of office equipment for the unit and asset disposal list, monitor utilization of consumables and requisition for additional supplies with HSU and maintain an overall record of status and allocation of common items to HSU staff and overall CIN hospital sites
- Establish/maintain systems and records (i.e. paper flow, database etc) for project studies and publications for the units research team.
- Facilitate submission and maintains file of submitted HSU scientific proposals through KEMRI scientific and ethical approval process and notify Principal Investigators in advance when ethical approvals expire
- Maintain list of all HSU visitors / external seminar presenters, interns and collaborations to programme for reporting on a bimonthly cluster report
- Maintain updated CIN project contact list and event summary and procure monthly data bundles & airtime for all CIN site staff.
- Managing leave schedule for all CIN hospital site staff.
- And any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- A degree in relevant discipline; Degree in Arts in Administration, Office Management or equivalent or related field.
- Business/ Office Management, Secretarial Studies or equivalent.
- At least 8 years’ experience in a similar or related role providing support to top executives and senior management teams
- High level of skill in Computer literacy with proficiency in Microsoft applications-outlook, word, PowerPoint and excel
Desirable Criteria:
The Post holder should have:
- Experience in arranging individual and group international travel, Visas and flight bookings
- Considerable knowledge of office procedures and secretarial practices including organization, planning, records management, and general administrative skills
- Advanced record keeping skills
COMPETENCIES:
- Strong planning, organizational and administrative skills
- Strong problem-solving skills with keen attention to detail
- Strong report writing, proofreading and editing skills
- High level of confidentiality and discretion
- Tact, poise and excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to establish and maintain good working relationships
- Effective time management skills with the ability to prioritize workloads and work within tight deadlines
- Team worker, able to work in a multi-cultural environment, punctual and high integrity
PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT/CONDITIONS:
- Office based
- Field work in selected counties
- Willingness to travel throughout the country
- Working hours:
- Requires flexibility in the hours worked, with the priority being meeting the team’s research goals
How To Apply
APPLICATION PROCEDURE:
To apply for this post you must be a registered user. Log into your account then go to Vacancies, view the post and click on the button: “Apply for this job”.
All applicants are required to state their current/last salary.
Candidates must supply an email and telephone contact that will be used when offering interviews. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates, original transcripts and testimonials, detailed curriculum vitae and valid clearance certificate (certificate of good conduct) during the interviews.
Interested and qualified? Go to KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research Programme (KWTRP) on jobs.kemri-wellcome.org to apply
