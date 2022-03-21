Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Executive Administrative Assistant/ Executive Assistant

JOB PURPOSE:

The position’s key role is to provide effective and efficient administrative support to the Health Service Unit. The position is also vital for effective liaison between the Unit, other programme staff, and external partners and stakeholders

JOB DIMENSIONS: The primary responsibility of this position is to provide administrative support to the Health Service Unit.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinate activities (e.g. conference calls, internal and external meetings, travel) by providing administrative, and logistical support services.

Carry out clerical duties including preparation of correspondence, mailing lists and taking minutes, typing and circulating them to staff and other stakeholders as required.

Prepare budgets for meetings, fieldwork and travel for HSU staff and field activities

Maintain efficient and effective communication channels between the Head of Unit, HSU staff, and other internal and external parties

Maintain the unit heads calendar and schedule of appointments, screen requests for meetings, and synchronize office and personal diaries to ensure that appointments do not overlap

Organize the filing and retrieval of files and documents in order to ensure that they are secure and accessible.

Manage HSU head’s professional profile on website and other academic social media sites

Work with communications team to update programme, Oxford and other sites with HSU related content

Coordinate the preparation of both local and international itineraries for the HSU /EDD and other external stakeholders, confirm travel bookings and hotel reservations.

Maintain inventory of office equipment for the unit and asset disposal list, monitor utilization of consumables and requisition for additional supplies with HSU and maintain an overall record of status and allocation of common items to HSU staff and overall CIN hospital sites

Establish/maintain systems and records (i.e. paper flow, database etc) for project studies and publications for the units research team.

Facilitate submission and maintains file of submitted HSU scientific proposals through KEMRI scientific and ethical approval process and notify Principal Investigators in advance when ethical approvals expire

Maintain list of all HSU visitors / external seminar presenters, interns and collaborations to programme for reporting on a bimonthly cluster report

Maintain updated CIN project contact list and event summary and procure monthly data bundles & airtime for all CIN site staff.

Managing leave schedule for all CIN hospital site staff.

And any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A degree in relevant discipline; Degree in Arts in Administration, Office Management or equivalent or related field.

Business/ Office Management, Secretarial Studies or equivalent.

At least 8 years’ experience in a similar or related role providing support to top executives and senior management teams

High level of skill in Computer literacy with proficiency in Microsoft applications-outlook, word, PowerPoint and excel

Desirable Criteria:

The Post holder should have:

Experience in arranging individual and group international travel, Visas and flight bookings

Considerable knowledge of office procedures and secretarial practices including organization, planning, records management, and general administrative skills

Advanced record keeping skills

COMPETENCIES:

Strong planning, organizational and administrative skills

Strong problem-solving skills with keen attention to detail

Strong report writing, proofreading and editing skills

High level of confidentiality and discretion

Tact, poise and excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to establish and maintain good working relationships

Effective time management skills with the ability to prioritize workloads and work within tight deadlines

Team worker, able to work in a multi-cultural environment, punctual and high integrity

PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT/CONDITIONS:

Office based

Field work in selected counties

Willingness to travel throughout the country

Working hours:

Requires flexibility in the hours worked, with the priority being meeting the team’s research goals

How To Apply

APPLICATION PROCEDURE:

To apply for this post you must be a registered user. Log into your account then go to Vacancies, view the post and click on the button: “Apply for this job”.

All applicants are required to state their current/last salary.

Candidates must supply an email and telephone contact that will be used when offering interviews. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates, original transcripts and testimonials, detailed curriculum vitae and valid clearance certificate (certificate of good conduct) during the interviews.

Interested and qualified? Go to KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research Programme (KWTRP) on jobs.kemri-wellcome.org to apply