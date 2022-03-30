Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 March 2022 – Controversial comedian, Eric Omondi, has surprised his girlfriend, Lynn, with a Toyota Vitz as she turns a year older.

He shared a video on Instagram unveiling the blue Vitz as his girlfriend shed tears of joy.

Eric said he was proud of Lynn due to her unmatched resilience, patience, and worth ethic.

Apparently, she is part of his Big Time Entertainment Company besides being his girlfriend.

“We got Lynn something small for her Birthday. Your resilience, patience and work ethic is unmatched. You have made me so proud. We hope this little gift expresses our gratitude.

“The sky cannot be your limit, shoot for the stars because you are a star,” he wrote.

Comedian Eddie Butita congratulated Eric and hinted that he is expecting his first child with Lynn.

“She deserves The car Bro, Looking forward to the Gender Reveal, I heard the news, we are proud of you the family is growing,’’ Butita wrote.

