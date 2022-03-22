Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 March 2022 – A campaign Prado belonging to Elgeyo Marakwet County Woman Rep, Jane Chebaibai, mysteriously caught fire when she was campaigning at the Kaptarakwa area.

According to sources, the fire was caused by an electric fault in the car.

Luckily, no one was injured during the incident.

The Prado was reduced to ashes as seen in the photos and video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.