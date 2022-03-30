Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – There was drama at the Milimani Law Courts yesterday after Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei got into an altercation with the trial magistrate.

The Senator, who is facing hate speech charges, had been arraigned on Monday in a hearing that was marred after he refused the court to cross-examine a witness without his lawyer.

Cherargei wanted an adjournment on the basis that his lawyer was in another court.

The lawmaker said that police in court were intimidating him and refusing him access to his counsel, hence the chaos witnessed in court.

The politician was seen confronting a police officer and the magistrate as he appealed for time to speak with his counsel.

“Why am I being intimidated? I thought courts are safe? They are even calling a police inspector! These are hostilities!” Cherargei protested.

Ultimately, the court ordered the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Inspector General of police to investigate Cherargei for contempt of court and causing disturbance, in order to open a prosecution against him.

Cherargei has denied charges of ethnic contempt contrary to the National Cohesion and Integration Act for remarks he made at a public function in 2019.

“We are not squatters in Kenya and if they want, we will step on each other until they know they actually don’t know or we will close down this country,” said the Senator then.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.