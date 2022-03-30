Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 March 2022 – A rogue traffic officer has caused an uproar on social media after being captured on camera harassing a motorist before entering his vehicle through the window.

According to reports, the motorist refused to bribe the cop, leading to an altercation.

The cop then ordered the motorist to open the door for him but he defied the orders.

This forced the rogue cop to enter through the window as other motorists watched in dismay.

A Citizen TV cameraman who happened to be among the motorists who witnessed the cop misbehaving recorded the dramatic incident.

The video has been widely shared on social media, with a majority of Netizens calling out the rogue cop.

Most traffic cops have a habit of forcibly entering motorists’ cars when denied bribes, which is unlawful.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.