Friday, March 25, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a huge blow after Ol Kalou Member of Parliament, David Kiaraho, dumped United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and joined the rebranded Jubilee Party.

Announcing on Friday, Kiaraho, who was until then DP Ruto’s point man in Nyandarua County, said he listened to his constituents who urged him to dump the wheelbarrow party and join the ruling outfit.

Kiaraho was received to Jubilee by Jubilee Party Secretary-General Hon Jeremiah Kioni who also doubles up as the Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Kieni Member of Parliament Hon. Kanini Kega, and nominated MP Maina Kamanda at the party headquarters.

However, details have emerged that Kiaraho was bribed with Sh 20 million by President Uhuru Kenyatta to dump UDA and join Jubilee Party.

Others who were reportedly bribed by Uhuru to join Jubilee Party included Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici, who demanded Sh 50 million to join the Jubilee Party which is part of Azimio La Umoja Movement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST