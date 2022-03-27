Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 27, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday met over 3000 Kikuyu community elders where he explained to them why he fell out with his deputy, William Ruto.

During a ceremony at State House, Nairobi where no woman was allowed to enter, Uhuru said Ruto had an insatiable appetite for power and was keen on fomenting dissent from within the Jubilee party, to elbow out his boss.

The President also took time to explain to the elders why he reached out to ODM Leader Raila Odinga and shook hands in March 2018.

Explaining the Handshake, Kenyatta told the elders that he reached out to his arch-rival turned ally, to steady the government, and slow puncture what he termed Ruto’s grand plan to sabotage his administration and ascend to power through the backdoor.

The Head of State also took the opportunity to call on all parties allied to the Azimio La Umoja outfit in central Kenya to wisely field candidates and ensure they do not split votes, to the advantage of candidates allied to Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST