Sunday, March 27, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has revealed the billions his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, is using to buy aspirants from other political parties to join the newly-rebranded Jubilee Party.

Speaking on Saturday, Ruto revealed that despite Kenyans dying of hunger and famine, Uhuru is spending Sh 1 billion monthly to buy political leaders to join the ruling party.

“While many citizens are dying of hunger in various parts of Kenya, Ksh 1 billion has been used to buy politicians to return to the ruling party, Jubilee. The worst shame ever is when a government uses a billion shillings in one month where people are dying of hunger, to buy politicians, instead of buying food for the people,” Ruto said.

Ruto claims come as details emerged that Uhuru is even paying some politicians Sh 50 million each to ditch Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and join the struggling party.

