Monday, March 21, 2022 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has protested over how Deputy President William Ruto handled him and his Tujibebe Wakenya party during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally in Murang’a County on Sunday.

Kabogo was among the leaders who accompanied the second in command to Murang’a for a whirlwind tour, but while the DP’s social media team had listed Musalia Mudavadi and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and their respective political parties – Amani National Congress and Chama Cha Kazi, Kabogo’s party was not included.

Instead, his name appeared last in the list of other leaders who attended the rally, including impeached former Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Thika MP Patrick Wainaina, who together with Kuria are his competitors in the Kiambu race.

Rattled, Kabogo, who felt his party was not being recognized, wrote to the DP to protest, saying “You guys forgot me and my party? I hope it’s an oversight not intentional (sic)”

Kabogo, who is among five Kiambu governor candidates supporting the DP’s presidential ambitions, then erroneously sent a screenshot of the message to Ruto to a popular political WhatsApp group in Kiambu dubbed “Uteti wa Kiambu” (Kiambu Politics) with a caption “Not good at all” but immediately deleted.

However, the DP edited his message and included Kabogo and Tujibebe Wakenya party in his post.

