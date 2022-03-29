Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of using State House meetings to cause division in the country.

For the last two months, Uhuru has been holding meetings at State House, Nairobi with the latest meeting being on Saturday where over 3000 Kikuyu community elders met the President in a secret meeting where women, phones and journalists were banned.

In the meeting, Uhuru told the elders how Ruto tried to topple him through impeachment, explaining that is the reason they fell out.

But in response, Ruto, who spoke on Monday, urged the President not to peddle lies and propaganda and instead respect his office since it is a symbol of national unity.

“Please don’t allow the State House to be used as an avenue to spread propaganda, to spread falsehood that we were involved with the man of kitendawili to impeach you or bring down your government,” he said.

Ruto went ahead and urged the President to stop being used by ODM Party leader Raila Odinga and his team to promote tribal politics.

He claimed that the President is currently dining with his enemies while sidelining those who stood by him when things were tough.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.