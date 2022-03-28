Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 28, 2022 – A close confidante of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has differed with President Uhuru Kenyatta over his claims that his deputy, William Ruto, was planning to impeach him in 2018.

Uhuru, who spoke on Saturday, when he met over 3000 Kikuyu council of elders at State House, Nairobi, claimed that Ruto was planning to sabotage his government in 2018 but he was saved by Raila Odinga.

But Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi, has said that the alleged plot goes way back to the Jubilee administration’s first term in office after the 2013 elections.

According to Wandayi, parliamentarians allied to DP Ruto held chats within the National Assembly compound in-between sessions in an attempt to get a quorum for the plot.

“I was in the last parliament and there were talks in the corridors from some of the Ruto MPs trying to test the waters and see ‘If we initiate such a thing, would you guys play along?’” Wandayi said.

“Many times; they were talking as if trying to find out what the reaction would be. It was in the 11th parliament, not this one, and it happened many times. These people need to ask us, those of us who have been in Parliament since the beginning of the Jubilee administration.” Wandayi added.

