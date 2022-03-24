Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Gatanga Member of Parliament, Joseph Ngugi Nduati, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta has already identified the candidate who will deputise former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August.

Uhuru, who is supporting Azimio La Umoja Movement and Raila’s bid in August, has been given an exclusive mandate of identifying the potent candidate who will deputise Raila Odinga.

Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua’s entry into Azimio on Wednesday seems to have complicated matters but Nduati calmed the fears by saying Uhuru has already identified Raila’s running mate and it is just a matter of time before the candidate is unveiled.

Nduati said Uhuru has met former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth and assured him that he will be Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

“Uhuru has assured Peter Kenneth that he will be Raila’s deputy despite Kalonzo and Karua joining Azimio,” Nduati said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST