Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has weighed in on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allegations that Deputy President William Ruto attempted to overthrow him.

Speaking during a meeting with the Universities Academic Staff Union yesterday, Raila said that he was not aware of any plans by Ruto to impeach the president.

“I am not aware of any impeachment attempts or claims on the President. I’ve got nothing to say,” the ODM leader remarked.

This comes after President Kenyatta told a delegation of Kikuyu elders at State House that his deputy, William Ruto, had schemed to oust him from the government.

According to Uhuru, it is this nefarious plot by Ruto that led to their fallout, prompting him to reach out to Raila leading to the famous March 2018 handshake.

However, responding to the claims by President Kenyatta, DP Ruto said that he did not hatch any plan to impeach his boss but instead it was Raila.

“I am not a fool, a drunkard or a mad man to help put together a government and then go behind it and plan to remove it. As Deputy President, I know what I must do, and I will never, I have never, and it has never happened that I will do anything to bring down our government,” Ruto said in a rally in Kilifi County.

“The person known for going against the Kenyan Constitution is known. He wanted to overthrow the government in 1982 and then recently swore himself in as the President to overthrow the Constitution,” the DP added.

