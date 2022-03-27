Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 27, 2022 – Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has denied reports that she was approached by the Tangatanga camp to join them.

This is after a parody account in her name alleged that the MP was called 13 times and received 7 new messages by people allied to Tangatanga who were hunting for her.

The parody account went on to make unprintable remarks claiming it was a message from Sabina directed at those who tried to reach out to her.

In a message on Facebook on Saturday, the Woman MP flagged the message and the account as fake and warned her followers from buying into such narratives.

“It’s come to my attention about my so many FAKE accounts on Social Media, I’m in the process of having my LEGIT accounts verified which is taking a bit too long. Let’s report all these fake accounts!!” she said.

Recently, reports were rife that Sabina was bound to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

This is after the MP went mum on political activities in the country despite being one of the staunch supporters of the Azimio coalition.

She, however, cleared the air and said she won’t be joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance even as she declared her allegiance to the ruling Jubilee party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.