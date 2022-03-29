Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 March 2022 – Rumours have been flying around that Kenya’s youngest preacher, Reverend Victor Githu, scored 227 marks in the just-released KCPE exam results.

Netizens have been trolling the young boy after the rumours went viral, prompting his mother to react.

Victor’s mother has dispelled the rumours and said her son is still in Grade Six.

She further said that he performs very well in school.

According to Victor’s mother, there is a page on social media that bullies her son.

However, she leaves the bullies to God to deal with them.

“Victor is still in Grade Six, when schools reopen he will join Grade 7. It is not true that he sat for the exams. He is a brilliant boy who studies in an international school and performs very well.

“There is a page on social media which bullies this child but we just leave everything to God,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.