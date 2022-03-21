Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Procedural and Committee Services Deputy Clerk Legislative

Duties and Responsibilities

The Deputy Clerk of the Assembly will be the assistant to the Clerk and shall deputize the Clerk in execution of the Clerk function: Legislative, procedural and committee services functions, and

oversight of proceedings of the County Assembly and provide procedural advice to the Speaker,

other Presiding Officers and Members of County Assembly to achieve the Representation,

Legislative, and Oversight mandates of the County Assembly. The Deputy Clerk Legislative,

procedural and Committee services will specifically carry out the following duties.

Legislative, Procedural and Committee Responsibilities

The Legislative, Procedural and Committee Services responsibilities entails:

Providing technical procedural advice to the Speaker, presiding officers and Members of the

Assembly;

Ensuring timely processing and orderly disposal of the agenda of County Assembly; also

known as Orders of the Day which comprises of Questions, Motions, Bills, Petitions and

Statements for ventilation of certain public concerns;

Overseeing smooth and efficient operation of Assembly Committees;

Providing legislative and procedural information to the Speaker, Members and Staff;

Recording the votes and proceedings;

Drafting and processing bills, motions and statements;

Carrying out research as assigned;

marshalling all decisions arrived at by the County Assembly in accordance with the

Constitution, statutes, Standing Orders, precedents, traditions and practices; and

Carrying out other administrative duties in support of the operations of legislative,

procedural and committee services.

Rendering of expert, non–partisan and impartial advice to the Speaker, Members of County

Assembly and Committees on the legislative process and parliamentary procedures, practices,

conventions and traditions;

coordinates the development and implementation of the County Assembly Annual Plans

and budget;

Coordinates production of new information through researching, drafting and development

of policy and procedures documents in general and specifically the Standing Orders for County

Assembly.

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Offering procedural advice to the Speaker, other Presiding Officers and Members of the

Assembly as required and overseeing the proceedings of the House;

Preparation and presentation of orientation programs for newly elected Members of the

Assembly;

Responsible for preparation of Legislative proposals into Bills through the County/Kenya

Gazette to be tabled before the County Assembly;

Oversees and review policies, guidelines and regulations on legislative drafting;

Oversees procedural matters in the Committees and plenary sessions;

Oversee the development, amendment and implementation of the County Assembly Standing

Orders and other Procedural Manuals;

Advise on all parliamentary procedures, practices conventions and traditions to the Speaker

of the County Assembly and other presiding officers;

The incumbent has inherent responsibility for the safety of the mace (symbol of Authority

of the County Assembly);

Coordinates marshalling of all legislative measures passed by the Assembly including Bills

passed by the County Assembly;

Initiate strategies for stakeholders’ consultations and engagements.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade a candidate must:

Have twelve (12) years’ work experience five (5) years of which must have served in a senior

position in public/private sector;

Have Bachelor’s degree in any of the following Social Sciences: Economics, Public

Administration, Human Resource Management, Law, and Communication, Business

Administration, Education, IT, Commerce or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Have Master degree in any Social Science from a recognized institution;

Have professional qualifications, i.e CPA–K, CPS–K CHRP–K or equivalent certification;

Have Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6)

weeks from a recognized institution; Demonstrated integrity and professional competence as

reflected in work performance;

Have Proficiency in computer application;

Demonstrate merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;

Must be of good standing in any professional bodies i.e ICPAK, ICPS,IHRM, KISM etc

Meet the requirements of Leadership and Integrity set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How To Apply

For details of the advertised positions and online applications process, access Uasin Gishu County Assembly job application portal in our website http://www.ugcountyassembly.or.ke/. Applications can also be submitted to the following email: info@ugcountyassembly.or.ke. All applications should reach the County Assembly Service Board (CASB) on or before 30th March, 2022.

Note: Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Uasin Gishu County Assembly is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

THE SECRETARY / CLERK

UASIN GISHU

COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD