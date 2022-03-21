Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Deputy Clerk Administration

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The Deputy Clerk Administration will be the assistant to the Clerk and shall deputize the Clerk
  • in the execution of the Clerk function: Administrative. The Deputy Clerk Administration will
  • specifically carry out the following duties:

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

  • Deputizing the Clerk of the Assembly/Secretary to the County Assembly service Board;
  • General supervision of all Directorates;
  • Coordination of external relations including international relations, inter–parliamentary
  • relations, conferences and protocol affairs;
  • Coordination of programs for enhancing public understanding and knowledge of the work of
  • the Assembly, increasing public accessibility, awareness and its operations;
  • Vice Chair of the Management Committee;
  • Oversees the implementation of the County Assembly’s strategic plan and annual work plans
  • to ensure the progressive realization of the County Assembly objectives to enhance service
  • delivery;
  • Coordinates the implementation of policies for achieving strategic administrative
  • functioning of the Assembly;
  • Supervise the management of County Assembly resources to enhance accountability,
  • transparency and prudence utilization of allocated resources in accordance with PFM Act, 2012
  • Promotes staff compliance with national values, (Art.10 CoK, Values and Principles of Public
  • Service (Art. 232 CoK), Principles of leadership and integrity, POEA 2003;
  • Coordinates the development and implementation of the County Assembly Annual Plans and
  • budget;
  • Coordinates all human resource, employee relations, equal opportunity employment function
  • of the County Assembly;
  • Oversees all administrative functions as well as facilities to ensure consistent operations in
  • the County Assembly;

Financial Responsibilities

  • Deputizes the Accounting/Authorized Officer of a County Assembly in monitoring, evaluating
  • and overseeing the management of the County Assembly public;
  • Alternate final financial approver/A.I.E Holder;
  • Oversees the preparations and implementation of County Assembly annual budget;
  • Promotes adherence to PFM Act 2012 on utilization of the Resources allocated to the
  • Assembly; and
  • Coordinates preparation and implementation of the annual procurement plan.
  • Responsibility for Physical Assets
  • Responsibility for office furniture, fixtures, fittings, equipment and computers in the office of
  • the Deputy Clerk;
  • Responsible for motor vehicles assigned to the office of the Deputy Clerk;
  • The incumbent deputize the clerk in:
  • Overseeing the procurement and management of the County Assembly assets;
  • Overall responsibility for County Assembly physical assets including;
  • Land and buildings,
  • Plant and machinery,
  • Motor vehicles,
  • Furniture, Fixtures and fittings, and
  • ICT equipment.
  • Overall responsibility for disposal of County Assembly unserviceable, obsolete, obsolescent or
  • surplus stores and equipment.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade a candidate must:

  • Have twelve (12) years work experience five (5) years of which must have served in a senior position in public/private sector;
  • Have Bachelor’s degree in any of the following Social Sciences: Economics, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Law, and Communication, Business Administration, Education, IT, Commerce or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
  • Have Master degree in any Social Science from a recognized institution;
  • Have professional qualifications, i.e. CPA–K, CPS–K CHRP–K or equivalent certification;
  • Have Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6)
  • weeks from a recognized institution; Demonstrated integrity and professional competence as
  • reflected in work performance;
  • Have Proficiency in computer application;
  • Must be of good standing in any professional body i.e ICPAK, ICPS,IHRM, KISM etc and
  • Meet the requirements of Leadership and Integrity set out in Chapter Six of the
  • Constitution

How To Apply

For details of the advertised positions and online applications process, access Uasin Gishu County Assembly job application portal in our website http://www.ugcountyassembly.or.ke/. Applications can also be submitted to the following email: info@ugcountyassembly.or.ke. All applications should reach the County Assembly Service Board (CASB) on or before 30th March, 2022.
Note: Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
Uasin Gishu County Assembly is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
THE SECRETARY / CLERK
UASIN GISHU
COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD

