Deputy Clerk Administration
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Deputy Clerk Administration will be the assistant to the Clerk and shall deputize the Clerk
- in the execution of the Clerk function: Administrative. The Deputy Clerk Administration will
- specifically carry out the following duties:
Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities
- Deputizing the Clerk of the Assembly/Secretary to the County Assembly service Board;
- General supervision of all Directorates;
- Coordination of external relations including international relations, inter–parliamentary
- relations, conferences and protocol affairs;
- Coordination of programs for enhancing public understanding and knowledge of the work of
- the Assembly, increasing public accessibility, awareness and its operations;
- Vice Chair of the Management Committee;
- Oversees the implementation of the County Assembly’s strategic plan and annual work plans
- to ensure the progressive realization of the County Assembly objectives to enhance service
- delivery;
- Coordinates the implementation of policies for achieving strategic administrative
- functioning of the Assembly;
- Supervise the management of County Assembly resources to enhance accountability,
- transparency and prudence utilization of allocated resources in accordance with PFM Act, 2012
- Promotes staff compliance with national values, (Art.10 CoK, Values and Principles of Public
- Service (Art. 232 CoK), Principles of leadership and integrity, POEA 2003;
- Coordinates the development and implementation of the County Assembly Annual Plans and
- budget;
- Coordinates all human resource, employee relations, equal opportunity employment function
- of the County Assembly;
- Oversees all administrative functions as well as facilities to ensure consistent operations in
- the County Assembly;
Financial Responsibilities
- Deputizes the Accounting/Authorized Officer of a County Assembly in monitoring, evaluating
- and overseeing the management of the County Assembly public;
- Alternate final financial approver/A.I.E Holder;
- Oversees the preparations and implementation of County Assembly annual budget;
- Promotes adherence to PFM Act 2012 on utilization of the Resources allocated to the
- Assembly; and
- Coordinates preparation and implementation of the annual procurement plan.
- Responsibility for Physical Assets
- Responsibility for office furniture, fixtures, fittings, equipment and computers in the office of
- the Deputy Clerk;
- Responsible for motor vehicles assigned to the office of the Deputy Clerk;
- The incumbent deputize the clerk in:
- Overseeing the procurement and management of the County Assembly assets;
- Overall responsibility for County Assembly physical assets including;
- Land and buildings,
- Plant and machinery,
- Motor vehicles,
- Furniture, Fixtures and fittings, and
- ICT equipment.
- Overall responsibility for disposal of County Assembly unserviceable, obsolete, obsolescent or
- surplus stores and equipment.
Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade a candidate must:
- Have twelve (12) years work experience five (5) years of which must have served in a senior position in public/private sector;
- Have Bachelor’s degree in any of the following Social Sciences: Economics, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Law, and Communication, Business Administration, Education, IT, Commerce or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Have Master degree in any Social Science from a recognized institution;
- Have professional qualifications, i.e. CPA–K, CPS–K CHRP–K or equivalent certification;
- Have Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6)
- weeks from a recognized institution; Demonstrated integrity and professional competence as
- reflected in work performance;
- Have Proficiency in computer application;
- Must be of good standing in any professional body i.e ICPAK, ICPS,IHRM, KISM etc and
- Meet the requirements of Leadership and Integrity set out in Chapter Six of the
- Constitution
How To Apply
For details of the advertised positions and online applications process, access Uasin Gishu County Assembly job application portal in our website http://www.ugcountyassembly.or.ke/. Applications can also be submitted to the following email: info@ugcountyassembly.or.ke. All applications should reach the County Assembly Service Board (CASB) on or before 30th March, 2022.
Note: Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
Uasin Gishu County Assembly is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
THE SECRETARY / CLERK
UASIN GISHU
COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD
