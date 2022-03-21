Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Deputy Clerk Administration

Duties and Responsibilities

The Deputy Clerk Administration will be the assistant to the Clerk and shall deputize the Clerk

in the execution of the Clerk function: Administrative. The Deputy Clerk Administration will

specifically carry out the following duties:

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

Deputizing the Clerk of the Assembly/Secretary to the County Assembly service Board;

General supervision of all Directorates;

Coordination of external relations including international relations, inter–parliamentary

relations, conferences and protocol affairs;

Coordination of programs for enhancing public understanding and knowledge of the work of

the Assembly, increasing public accessibility, awareness and its operations;

Vice Chair of the Management Committee;

Oversees the implementation of the County Assembly’s strategic plan and annual work plans

to ensure the progressive realization of the County Assembly objectives to enhance service

delivery;

Coordinates the implementation of policies for achieving strategic administrative

functioning of the Assembly;

Supervise the management of County Assembly resources to enhance accountability,

transparency and prudence utilization of allocated resources in accordance with PFM Act, 2012

Promotes staff compliance with national values, (Art.10 CoK, Values and Principles of Public

Service (Art. 232 CoK), Principles of leadership and integrity, POEA 2003;

Coordinates the development and implementation of the County Assembly Annual Plans and

budget;

Coordinates all human resource, employee relations, equal opportunity employment function

of the County Assembly;

Oversees all administrative functions as well as facilities to ensure consistent operations in

the County Assembly;

Financial Responsibilities

Deputizes the Accounting/Authorized Officer of a County Assembly in monitoring, evaluating

and overseeing the management of the County Assembly public;

Alternate final financial approver/A.I.E Holder;

Oversees the preparations and implementation of County Assembly annual budget;

Promotes adherence to PFM Act 2012 on utilization of the Resources allocated to the

Assembly; and

Coordinates preparation and implementation of the annual procurement plan.

Responsibility for Physical Assets

Responsibility for office furniture, fixtures, fittings, equipment and computers in the office of

the Deputy Clerk;

Responsible for motor vehicles assigned to the office of the Deputy Clerk;

The incumbent deputize the clerk in:

Overseeing the procurement and management of the County Assembly assets;

Overall responsibility for County Assembly physical assets including;

Land and buildings,

Plant and machinery,

Motor vehicles,

Furniture, Fixtures and fittings, and

ICT equipment.

Overall responsibility for disposal of County Assembly unserviceable, obsolete, obsolescent or

surplus stores and equipment.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade a candidate must:

Have twelve (12) years work experience five (5) years of which must have served in a senior position in public/private sector;

Have Bachelor’s degree in any of the following Social Sciences: Economics, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Law, and Communication, Business Administration, Education, IT, Commerce or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Have Master degree in any Social Science from a recognized institution;

Have professional qualifications, i.e. CPA–K, CPS–K CHRP–K or equivalent certification;

Have Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6)

weeks from a recognized institution; Demonstrated integrity and professional competence as

reflected in work performance;

Have Proficiency in computer application;

Must be of good standing in any professional body i.e ICPAK, ICPS,IHRM, KISM etc and

Meet the requirements of Leadership and Integrity set out in Chapter Six of the

Constitution

How To Apply

For details of the advertised positions and online applications process, access Uasin Gishu County Assembly job application portal in our website http://www.ugcountyassembly.or.ke/. Applications can also be submitted to the following email: info@ugcountyassembly.or.ke. All applications should reach the County Assembly Service Board (CASB) on or before 30th March, 2022.

Note: Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Uasin Gishu County Assembly is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

THE SECRETARY / CLERK

UASIN GISHU

COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD