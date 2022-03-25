Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Role Profile: Operations Data Clerk – Mombasa
EMR
- Checking raps status & verify container numbers for reefer job cards.
- Capturing of reefer job cards into Mercplus.
- Updating PTI status in Logstar.
- Updating completed dates on wip report.
- Reconciling ACS hours for billing.
- Checking for Site Manager approvals & forwarding to reefer supervisor.
- Updating reefer approvals and revenue figures on white board.
- Assist with washbay status & workshop job cards.
- Cold treatment status updates.
- Assisting with tower maps.
Qualifications
- Ability to work under pressure and anticipate potential resource constraints and diagnose, evaluate and resolve such problems as they
- Good decision-making and problem-solving
- Effective communication
- Strong interpersonal and communication
- Demonstrate Professional
- Ability to prepare and prioritize deliverables in accordance with required
How to Apply
Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com Clearly indicate the job title “Operations Data Clerk-Mombasa”
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>