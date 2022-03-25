Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Role Profile: Operations Data Clerk – Mombasa

EMR

Checking raps status & verify container numbers for reefer job cards.

Capturing of reefer job cards into Mercplus.

Updating PTI status in Logstar.

Updating completed dates on wip report.

Reconciling ACS hours for billing.

Checking for Site Manager approvals & forwarding to reefer supervisor.

Updating reefer approvals and revenue figures on white board.

Assist with washbay status & workshop job cards.

Cold treatment status updates.

Assisting with tower maps.

Qualifications

Ability to work under pressure and anticipate potential resource constraints and diagnose, evaluate and resolve such problems as they

Good decision-making and problem-solving

Effective communication

Strong interpersonal and communication

Demonstrate Professional

Ability to prepare and prioritize deliverables in accordance with required

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com Clearly indicate the job title “Operations Data Clerk-Mombasa”