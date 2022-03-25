Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Role Profile: Operations Data Clerk – Mombasa

EMR

  • Checking raps status & verify container numbers for reefer job cards.
  • Capturing of reefer job cards into Mercplus.
  • Updating PTI status in Logstar.
  • Updating completed dates on wip report.
  • Reconciling ACS hours for billing.
  • Checking for Site Manager approvals & forwarding to reefer supervisor.
  • Updating reefer approvals and revenue figures on white board.
  • Assist with washbay status & workshop job cards.
  • Cold treatment status updates.
  • Assisting with tower maps.

 Qualifications

  • Ability to work under pressure and anticipate potential resource constraints and diagnose, evaluate and resolve such problems as they
  • Good decision-making and problem-solving
  • Effective communication
  • Strong interpersonal and communication
  • Demonstrate Professional
  • Ability to prepare and prioritize deliverables in accordance with required

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com Clearly indicate the job title “Operations Data Clerk-Mombasa”

