IMS/ Data Assistant

Responsibilities:

R1. Designing, planning & implementing of strategies for data collection & storage, analysis & sharing:

Responsible for all projects database. She/he will work closely with the MEAL officer to support in designing databases on project activities/beneficiaries and assist in updating regularly the database according to the project requirements.

In collaboration with the MEAL Officer make recommendations about the methods the projects should use to collect, analyze and manage data to improve data quality and the efficiency of data systems.

Manage the Gender Based Violence Information Management System (GBVIMS) by ensuring accurate data entry into the incident recorder, clean up, storage and system maintenance including troubleshooting.

Ensure accurate data entry of new information into the beneficiary database and regularly update, maintain existing database system records

Strengthen and maintain networks with other Protection partners in Kakuma by attending GBV and GBVIMS working group meetings to help analyze GBV trends, findings and best practices.

Ensure timely sharing of GBVIMS line data on a monthly basis to the, MEAL Officer, Protection TL and UNHCR focal point for consolidation.

Ensure all SGBV data (GBV survivors’ data, NFI distribution data, persons reached in various activities) is AGD (Age, Gender and Diversity) disaggregated, entered into the GBVIMS/beneficiary data base and safely stored;

Assist the SGBV Response and Prevention teams in creating awareness on SGBV in Kakuma by participating and documenting campaigns, referrals and focus group discussions

Support in conducting assessments and community visits as needed, facilitate focus groups and other qualitative data collection exercises.

Conduct all field data collection through mobile data collection for quantitative data and paper forms for qualitative data. – ensure tablets and phones to be used for assessments are charged before commencement of assessment exercises.

Assist the MEAL officer in conducting data analysis and providing inputs, information and statistics for monthly, quarterly, annual and other reports for all projects to the supervisor;

R2. Design and Implementation of Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability & Learning Plans:

Participate in the baseline, mid-term and end of term evaluations of program activities in accordance with the LEAP framework

In close liaison with the MEAL Officer, support in short-term M&E evaluators and experts as required.

Under the direction of the MEAL Officer, support research and study activities on M&E related issues.

Conduct community visits, focus group discussions with beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries to receive feedback on project activities

Maintain and document the Complains and feedback received and ensure a timely and appropriate follow-up or referral if needed

R3. Report Writing & Documentation:

Assist in ensuring the Indicator performance tracking tool is updated monthly for all projects by the project team.

Assist in compiling and submitting monthly program reports to the MEAL officer

Assist in the preparation of the sector’s operation plans/work plans & reviews

Assist in preparing relevant reports as needed

Assist to maintaining a clear and transparent filing system

Undertake any other duties and responsibilities as assigned by the supervisor

Experience and technical competencies:

Minimum of 2 years of work experience within the field of data and monitoring and evaluation;

Working in the field of Livelihoods/Self- reliance, Protection, SGBV, Social Work, Child Protection preferred

Experience in working with protection information management systems such as GBVIMS, CPIMS

Experience in participatory assessments and community-based monitoring approaches;

Clear understanding of Core Humanitarian Standards (CHS);

Experience with capacity building of staff, and in convening and facilitating trainings and workshops

Excellent knowledge of MS Office Word, Excel Power Point, and other Statistical software

Excellent analytical and report writing skills (English)

Time management and organizational skills.

Previous work experience in hardship areas or emergency setting.

Education:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics/Information management Sciences and a background in Protection/GBV M & E.

Fluency in written and spoken English is essential.

DRC’s Core competencies:

Striving for excellenc e: you focus on reaching results while ensuring an efficient process.

e: you focus on reaching results while ensuring an efficient process. Collaborating : you involve relevant parties and encourage feedback.

: you involve relevant parties and encourage feedback. Taking the lead: you take ownership and initiative while aiming for innovation.

you take ownership and initiative while aiming for innovation. Communicating : You listen and speak effectively and honestly.

: You listen and speak effectively and honestly. Demonstrating integrity: you act in line with our vision and values.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Danish Refugee Council on drc.ngo to apply