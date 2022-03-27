Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 27 March 2022 – Two of the most wanted gangsters in Dandora are lucky to be alive after the residents caught them red-handed stealing and beat them black and blue.

The notorious thugs, who have been on police radar for quite sometime, are said to be armed and dangerous.

Cops have been pursuing them but they always play hide and seek games.

On Thursday night, they were almost killed by a mob after they violently attacked a man and tried to steal from him.

Angry residents of Dandora descended on them with all manner of crude weapons before they were rescued by some patrol cops.

One of the thugs is fighting for his life in critical condition at Mama Lucy Hospital,

See photos of the thugs.

