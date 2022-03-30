Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – With increased cases of violence in ODM that have got many people worried ahead of the August polls, it has now emerged that the goons operate on express orders from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga himself.

This was the case on Sunday when Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito was left in shock after Raila ordered Suna East MP Junet Mohamed to take away the microphone as he was addressing the crowd.

Kizito’s speech was interrupted after Junet swiftly acted on Raila’s orders as he took away the microphone by force and gave it to another leader to address.

According to the short clip that surfaced online, Raila can be seen gesturing for Junet to take away the microphone from the ODM MP after the crowd started heckling him.

“Let us give Mama County this chance to say hi to us,” Junet said after withdrawing the mic from the parliamentarian who had just greeted the crowd.

Though it is not yet clear why the former Prime Minister issued the instructions, local politics could have played a part as the video showed some part of the crowd heckling the poor Shinyalu MP.

Interestingly, Kizito was addressing his own constituency that he represents in parliament.

Kizito, who was visibly upset, had to move behind the podium as other leaders addressed the gathering.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has been on a vote-hunting mission in Western Kenya this past 5 days in the company of leaders such as Wycliffe Oparanya, Peter Kenneth, and Francis Atwoli among others.

The Shinyalu lawmaker had initially declared his interest in Kakamega gubernatorial seat but the endorsement of Fernandes Barasa by the ODM leader has complicated his political arithmetic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.