Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Role Profile: Operations Loading Clerk – Mombasa

Responsibilities

  • Obtain Loading instructions from back office
  • Check and verify the booking instructions
  • Coordinate Loading of reefer containers and gensets as per the booking instructions
  • Inspect the temperature control panel to make sure all functions are working properly
  • Set the temperature according to booking instructions
  • Ensure all reefer kits are loaded.

Qualifications

  • High School qualification or equivalent
  • Prior experience working in a reefer Depot
  • Ability to work under pressure and anticipate potential resource constraints and diagnose, evaluate and resolve such problems as they happen.
  • Good decision-making and problem-solving skills.
  • Effective communication skills.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Relative physical strength and stamina.
  • Demonstrate Professional Excellence.
  • Ability to prepare and prioritize deliverables in accordance with required deadlines.
  • Excel and Microsoft office

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com Clearly indicate the job title “Operations Loading Clerk – Mombasa”

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply