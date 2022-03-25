Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Role Profile: Operations Loading Clerk – Mombasa
Responsibilities
- Obtain Loading instructions from back office
- Check and verify the booking instructions
- Coordinate Loading of reefer containers and gensets as per the booking instructions
- Inspect the temperature control panel to make sure all functions are working properly
- Set the temperature according to booking instructions
- Ensure all reefer kits are loaded.
Qualifications
- High School qualification or equivalent
- Prior experience working in a reefer Depot
- Ability to work under pressure and anticipate potential resource constraints and diagnose, evaluate and resolve such problems as they happen.
- Good decision-making and problem-solving skills.
- Effective communication skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Relative physical strength and stamina.
- Demonstrate Professional Excellence.
- Ability to prepare and prioritize deliverables in accordance with required deadlines.
- Excel and Microsoft office
How to Apply
Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com Clearly indicate the job title “Operations Loading Clerk – Mombasa”
