Role Profile: Operations Loading Clerk – Mombasa

Responsibilities

Obtain Loading instructions from back office

Check and verify the booking instructions

Coordinate Loading of reefer containers and gensets as per the booking instructions

Inspect the temperature control panel to make sure all functions are working properly

Set the temperature according to booking instructions

Ensure all reefer kits are loaded.

Qualifications

High School qualification or equivalent

Prior experience working in a reefer Depot

Ability to work under pressure and anticipate potential resource constraints and diagnose, evaluate and resolve such problems as they happen.

Good decision-making and problem-solving skills.

Effective communication skills.

Attention to detail.

Relative physical strength and stamina.

Demonstrate Professional Excellence.

Ability to prepare and prioritize deliverables in accordance with required deadlines.

Excel and Microsoft office

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com Clearly indicate the job title “Operations Loading Clerk – Mombasa”