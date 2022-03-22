Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Clerk Assistant III

(2 Posts)

Duties and responsibilities will entail:

  • Advising Committee Chairpersons on procedural issues;
  • Assisting in drafting of bills, statements and motions;
  • Searching for fresh information/facts by consulting appropriate sources like documents or
  • persons;
  • Preparing draft procedural rulings based on standing orders, practice and precedents for
  • approval by the Speaker;
  • Facilitate members in considering Bills by developing legislative proposals, briefing the
  • Committee on Bills committed in liaison with the Legal Department, organizing public
  • participation and stakeholder engagement on the Bills, and preparing Committee report on the
  • Bill;
  • Facilitate the Committee in considering Reports of the Auditor General pursuant to Article
  • 229 (8) of the Constitution by briefing the Committee on the audit queries in liaison with the
  • Auditor General, inviting witnesses, facilitating site inspection visits and developing the draft
  • Committee report with possible recommendations for consideration and ratification by the
  • Committee;
  • Facilitate the Committee in considering statutory instruments (regulations developed by the
  • County Executive Committee Members) by briefing the Committee in liaison with the Legal Department, organizing public participation and stakeholder engagement on the instruments and
  • preparing the Committee report;
  • Facilitate the Committee in considering sessional papers and policies committed by
  • researching and briefing the Committee on the contents of the policies/sessional papers,
  • organizing public participation and stakeholder engagement and preparing the Committee report
  • on the policies/sessional papers;
  • Assist members in originating and considering business for the Committee deliberations e.g.
  • Statement requests, petitions, vetting of nominees and inquiries by preparing briefs for the
  • Chairperson and Members;
  • Facilitate Committees in considering Budget estimates, Annual Development Plan (ADP),
  • County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) and County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP) by
  • briefing the Committee in liaison with the fiscal analysts, organizing public participation and
  • stakeholder engagement on the documents, preparing Committee report and Capacity building
  • for members;
  • Prepare work plan and coordinate Committee events such as meetings, workshops,
  • conferences, seminars, site visits and public participation exercises;
  • Prepare draft Committee reports and ensure adoption and tabling of the same;
  • Verify members sitting allowance payment schedules for all Committees and plenary
  • sittings every month for onward submission;
  • Coordinate the preparation and uploading of agendas and weekly schedules for all
  • Committees on the Assembly website;
  • Prepare comprehensive and accurate proceedings of the Committee including minutes;
  • Keep custody of all committee minutes, papers laid, files and records;
  • Track and implement the decisions of the Committee, which include prompt preparation of
  • Committee correspondences;
  • Prepare and circulate notices of meetings as directed by the Chairperson and ensure
  • Members are notified to attend the meeting on time both electronically and by placing the notice
  • in Members Pigeon holes;
  • Serve as Clerk–at–the–Table (taking votes and proceedings, taking note of action points,
  • advising members and the speaker through the lead Clerk on procedural issues).
  • Provide linkage between the Committee and witnesses/invitees and relevant Stakeholders;
  • Draft budgets for Committee events such as workshops, project visits and foreign visits.

Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

  • Served in a comparable position for a minimum period of three (3) years in Public or private sector;
  • Bachelor’s degree in any of the following Social Sciences: Economics, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Law, Communication, Business Administration,
  • Education, Commerce or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
  • Certificate in computer application skills; and
  • Meet the requirements of Leadership and Integrity set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution;

How To Apply

For details of the advertised positions and online applications process, access Uasin Gishu County Assembly job application portal in our website http://www.ugcountyassembly.or.ke/. Applications can also be submitted to the following email: info@ugcountyassembly.or.ke. All applications should reach the County Assembly Service Board (CASB) on or before 30th March, 2022.
Note: Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
Uasin Gishu County Assembly is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
THE SECRETARY / CLERK
UASIN GISHU
COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD

