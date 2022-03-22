Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Mumias East Member of Parliament, Benjamin Washiali, has sensationally claimed that Kakamega County Senator, Cleophas Malala, is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s mole in Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In an interview with KTN news on Tuesday, Washiali said Malala, who is a close ally of the Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader is not a trustworthy leader because he cares more about his stomach.

Washiali said the recent remarks by Malala, who asked Deputy President William Ruto to name Mudavadi as his running mate in Kenya Kwanza is a good indication that he is a mole being used by their competitors to divide the alliance.

“Malala has become so vocal to a level that he is being seen as more influential in the Western region than anybody else.

“I want to urge him to go slow,” Washiali said.

“We are confident in the three Kenya Kwanza Alliance Principals who united to form a coalition. It is better to have a quarter of the government than get nothing.”Washiali added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST